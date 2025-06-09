MoH strengthens measures against rising alcohol use

Source: Ministry of Health / Facebook

Fiji is stepping up efforts to tackle rising alcohol consumption, fully supporting the WHO Global Alcohol Action Plan 2022-2030.

National consumption has increased from 3.18 litres per capita in 2017 to 3.45 litres in 2020, raising concerns over public health and safety.

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr Jemesa Tudravu says they have identified gaps in the enforcement of SAFER interventions.

He adds this includes marketing targeting youth, widespread availability through informal outlets, and pricing policies that fall short of public health standards.

“There is also a need for improvements in screening, brief intervention, and treatment within primary health care settings, as well as in comprehensive monitoring and surveillance. Furthermore, capacity building, enforcement, and protection of policymaking from vested interests must be prioritised.”

Dr Tudravu adds they are taking concrete measures, including enforcing licensing under the Liquor Act in urban centers, reviewing informal supply chains, and conducting drink-driving prevention operations in collaboration with police and transport authorities.

He adds alcohol education has been integrated into school health programs, and multisectoral coordination mechanisms involving health, education, police, defence, and law enforcement agencies have been established.

Dr Tudravu says the country’s commitment reflects a regional push to reduce alcohol-related harm, prevent health risks, and protect communities across the country.

