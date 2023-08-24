Modern-day slavery exists: Duaibe

The First Nation Fiji Resource Foundation believes that sending our workers to Australia and engaging individuals in the Pacific Labor Scheme without adequate training could be categorized as a form of contemporary slavery.

Mereoni Duaibe, the founder of the foundation, emphasizes that a significant trait of modern-day slavery is the erosion of personal identity within affected populations.

Duaibe points out that numerous Fijian workers in Australia had to seek counselling as a means to manage the challenges associated with their work responsibilities.

“Also dealing with a lot of cases of Fijians that have gone across to Australia to work in Australia under the PALM scheme program and having to deal with, she’s had to counsel people and also on the negative impact of first nation’s people moving in from Fiji to Australia without really being properly trained.”

According to Duaibe, the departure of Fijian workers to foreign lands reflects the trend of local talent, particularly indigenous manpower, not fully recognizing the worth of their resources and consequently leaving their homeland.

Duaibe underlines the significance of discussing the contrast between modern-day slavery and the liberation of First Nations.