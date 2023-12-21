Mocenanuma scoops baton of honor

It was an emotional and surprising moment for Josua Mocenanuma when his name was called for the Baton of Honor’s award at the Fiji Corrections Passing Out parade in Naboro today.

Mocenanuma is one of the 72 Prison Officer recruits who graduated after 12 months of intense training.

The former CWM staff nurse always had a passion to join the Fiji Corrections Service.

“The past 13 weeks was so tough and so as working as a staff in the Fiji Corrections service, it’s not easy looking after the inmates, so I joined this force just to boost my capabilities to serve and have more passion in serving the inmates.”

The Vatukuca Vaturova Cakaudrove lad says his family has played a huge role in his success.

“There is so many people behind my back right now, firstly my parents they are so supportive, all their prayers and dedication and bringing me up and also to my family, my wife and my son and all my siblings back at home.”

Speaking to the graduates Attorney General Siromi Turaga reminded them to use their challenges as a stepping stone to enhance their capabilities.

“Challenges will arise along the way testing your resolve and dedication, but I emplore you never give up, I say it again challenges will come never give up, the challenges you face will not only strengthen you but also provide opportunities for growth and learning.”

Turaga also reminded the Officers to embrace obstacles as a chance to horn their skills and knowledge to contribute to the noble course they have chosen.