Ministry urges timely reports from village heads

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs is urging Turaga ni Koro to submit their performance reports on time to avoid delays in receiving their allowances.

This follows concerns raised in Parliament by Opposition MP Vijay Nath, who highlighted that some village leaders have not received their payments for up to five months.

He says the Turaga ni Koro play a key role in village-level governance, and prolonged payment delays could affect local administration and service delivery.

Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu clarified that funds for the allowances have been allocated in the budget but they need to meet the requirements.

“They have been working in isolation and they have been selected by the communities to safeguard the funds but we need to receive the reports from them first then we can pay them.”

Vasu is calling on all village heads to ensure timely submission of their reports, warning that late reporting continues to disrupt the disbursement process.

