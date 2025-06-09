Ministry turns focus to skills development

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection says over 107,000 Fijians are currently benefitting from the government’s social protection programs.

Minister Sashi Kiran says while the allowance is designed to support the most vulnerable, including older persons, people with disabilities, widows, and single mothers, the government is now focused on helping able-bodied recipients move beyond welfare.

The Minister highlighted the government’s Welfare Graduation program, which provides tools, training, and small business support to help families become self-reliant.

Article continues after advertisement

“Some of the people we know who have been assisted are able to easily make $300 for $100 a week. That completely gets them out. Like you no longer need a $100 a month because you are able to get $400 to $600 a month, we are hoping. But nobody will be left. We will support you through it to make sure your businesses are thriving.”

Kiran also urged beneficiaries to avoid selling on credit, which she says is one of the major causes of small business failure.

She further confirmed that all recipients are undergoing financial literacy and business training, with future plans to develop cooperatives and link them to wider government programs in fisheries, agriculture, and micro-enterprise.

“This is not a handout. This is a hand up. It’s an investment in your potential. You now have the training and the tools to succeed, and in doing so you will uplift your families and contribute to the economic resilience of your communities.”

The Ministry says the graduation initiative is part of a broader government strategy to lift families out of poverty, reduce dependency, and prepare Fijians for new market opportunities in the coming years.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.