Ministry to establish Sandalwood Growers Association

The Ministry of Forestry is working on establishing a Sandalwood Growers Association in an effort to help strengthen the sandalwood market system.

Executive Director of Research and Development, Tevita Bulai, says this would ensure equitable benefits for all stakeholders in the country.

Bulai says sandalwood remains a highly valuable commercial tree species in Fiji, although it has been largely exhausted through overharvesting, theft, and fire.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the ministry will continue to strengthen its capacity to support community-based sandalwood nurseries and plantations, ensuring an abundance of resources in the sandalwood industry.

Bulai says they are finalizing the by-laws for the formalization of the association.

The Ministry recently held a nationwide consultation, informing stakeholders about the importance of establishing the association.