Ministry plans extensive careers expo

The Ministry of Civil Service is actively positioning itself as a preferred employer, competing with the corporate and private sectors.
This, according to Permanent Secretary Parmesh Chand.
Chand emphasizes the ministry’s focus on attracting and retaining high-calibre graduates and skilled professionals through enticing opportunities like graduate trainee programs or filling substantive vacant positions.
These comments come in the context of the ministry’s plan to host a more extensive careers expo next year following the success of the mini careers expo in Suva this week.
The four-day expo engaged over 450 university students, graduates and job-seekers with representatives from nine ministries including three government departments.
Chand sees the expo as a testing ground, paving the way for a larger event next year aiming to bridge the gap between ministries and university students or graduates seeking civil service employment opportunities.
He emphasizes the ministry’s role as a facilitator for various initiatives with events like these fostering collaboration among ministries to collectively promote the civil service as a preferred employer.