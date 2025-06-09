Ministry digitizes services

The Ministry of Public Works, Transportation, and Meteorological Services today marked a major milestone with the official launch of its new logo, revamped website, and the introduction of the 2025–26 Costed Operational.

Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says that these changes are aimed at strengthening service delivery, enhancing transparency, and aligning operations with national development priorities.

Tuisawau highlighted the significance of the occasion, calling it “a critical step forward” in modernizing the Ministry’s identity and operations.

Article continues after advertisement

The rebranding initiative reflects the Ministry’s commitment to becoming a forward-thinking and service-oriented institution.

“Our new logo represents a cohesive visual of the Ministry, reflecting our multifaceted responsibilities in infrastructure development, weather forecasting, climate readiness, and maritime and land transportation.”

Tuisawau adds that a key component of this transformation is the launch of the Ministry’s redesigned website, which is set to become a central hub for public information.

He states that the platform offers real-time updates on infrastructure projects, meteorological forecasts, and essential transport services, including franchise and government shipping services.

The event also marked the official rollout of the 2025–26 Costed Operational Plan, a strategic tool that ensures financial sustainability, cost transparency, and efficient resource allocation across the Ministry’s services.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.