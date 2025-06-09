Ministry calls for stronger collaboration to combat GBV

[Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection is calling for stronger collaboration across all sectors to address gender-based violence and improve support for women and girls across Fiji.

Acting Director Amelia Nairobi says more work is needed, particularly in rural and maritime areas where access to services remains limited.

A recent midterm review of the National Action Plan on the Prevention of Violence against Women and Girls highlighted gaps in reporting mechanisms and access to justice for survivors in remote areas.

Efforts are now focused on strengthening prevention strategies across government agencies, civil society organizations, and institutions.

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“We’ve seen gaps in how women and girls report gender-based violence cases, especially in maritime areas and rural communities. This is not something we can address in isolation; it requires coordinated action across government and institutions.”

The Ministry is also considering reforms to strengthen existing laws, including the Domestic Violence Act, to better meet the needs of women and girls.

Nairobi emphasized the importance of increasing women’s representation, advancing economic empowerment, and addressing the impacts of climate change and disasters on women as key priorities moving forward.

She also highlighted the need to involve men and boys in efforts to tackle gender inequality and violence, while ensuring shared responsibilities within households.

This includes recognizing the care roles women play and promoting programs where both mothers and fathers, along with children, can participate in awareness and training initiatives.

The Ministry is urging continued recognition and engagement beyond key events like International Women’s Day, as it works toward long-term change and gender equality across the country.