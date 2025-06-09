Minister urges young Fijians to lead and innovate

[Photo Credit: Fiji Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations]

The Minister for Employment, Productivity, and Workplace Relations, Agni Deo Singh, has called on young Fijians to step up as leaders and innovators while speaking in Geelong, Melbourne.

He encouraged the next generation to carry forward the legacy of Fiji’s elders, whose hard work and sacrifices helped shape the nation.

Minister Singh highlighted the important role of Fijians living abroad, noting their contributions through remittances, community leadership, and ongoing support for their homeland.

He also praised efforts by the Fiji High Commission and government agencies to provide essential services to the diaspora, keeping them connected and supported.

He stressed that Fiji’s progress depends on unity, collaboration, and youth engagement, with young Fijians driving innovation and helping build a stronger, more inclusive nation.

