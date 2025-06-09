Minister Kiran appointed to represent Asia-Pacific at IPU

Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji

It’s a proud moment for Fiji as Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran, has been appointed to represent the Asia-Pacific geo-political region on the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Working Group on Science and Technology.

This appointment places Fiji at the forefront of global conversations on how science, technology, and innovation can be harnessed to improve lives, strengthen governance, and address challenges such as climate change, digital inequality, and social inclusion.

The IPU Working Group brings together parliamentarians from around the world to explore how legislative frameworks can keep pace with rapid technological advancements. Its goal is to ensure that global developments in science and technology support equity, human rights, and sustainable development.

Article continues after advertisement

Minister Kiran’s inclusion highlights Fiji’s growing leadership in promoting inclusive and people-centred development across the Pacific. Her work in advancing women’s empowerment, digital access, and community resilience aligns closely with the group’s mission.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union, established in 1889, is the global organisation of national parliaments. It works to promote democracy, peace, and sustainable development through dialogue and cooperation among lawmakers.

Fiji’s representation on the IPU Working Group on Science and Technology marks another milestone for the nation’s growing influence in international forums, reaffirming its commitment to shaping a fairer, smarter, and more inclusive global future.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.