Minister blames broken system for election delay

Professor Biman Prasad [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

A former CEO of the Nasinu Town Council has questioned the government’s commitment to restoring democratic governance at the municipal level.

Speaking at the National Budget Forum last night, the businessman pointed out that municipal elections have not been held since 2005.

He told the Finance Minister that these elections were a major talking point in the lead-up to the 2022 General Election but have yet to take place.

In response, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad acknowledged the delay.

“On the municipal elections, you should know better, your leader was part of the regime which destroyed the local government elections, including Sugarcane Growers Council. And that legacy of the military regime and subsequent regime did not allow us to hold the municipal election or the Sugarcane Growers Council election.”

Prof Prasad said the government’s priority was to first rebuild the legislative framework, with reforms already underway to review the Local Government Act.

He noted that the Ministry responsible is working to establish a strong legal and institutional foundation for municipal elections.

While no timeline was given, Professor Prasad assured that once the legal groundwork is complete, funding for elections will follow.

