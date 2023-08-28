News

Methodist Church welcomes Rev Dr Turagavou as President

Peceli Naviticoko Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected]

August 28, 2023 3:53 pm

Semisi Turagavou. [Source: Methodist Church In Fiji and Rotuma / Facebook]

The Methodist Church of Fiji and Rotuma has elected Reverend Dr. Semisi Turagavou as its next President.

Reverend Turagavou currently holds the General Secretary position within the church.

He will assume the role in 2024 as President, succeeding the current president, Reverend Ili Vunisuwai.

Article continues after advertisement

The election took place at Furnival Park in Suva during the Methodist Church conference.

This transition in leadership marks a significant chapter for the church as it continues its spiritual and community-focused endeavours.

FEO collaborates on 2022 General Election report

Flying Fijians in England: 28/8/23

Flying Fijians videos

PM prioritizes expert oversight in handling Japan’s nuclear wastewater

Belo Vula Resort injects further $2m

New era for Yaroi villagers

Methodist Church welcomes Rev Dr Turagavou as President

Child hospitalized after consuming paint thinner

Improving accessibility for elderly citizens: Kiran

Framework to drive civil service reform

PM congratulates seventh ranked Flying Fijians

Mazey congratulates team, no bonus considered yet

Cousins go head to head in Badminton final

Preparations for Pacific Games on track for Shaw

Solomon Islands overpower Vanuatu on opening day in Group B

Samoa impress in opening victory over Tonga 

Anyone with links to Fiji can represent the country

Dream come true for Kalou

We are mindful of government’s promises: FTA

Municipal Elections likely next year: Acting SoE

Teams still await prize money, stuck in Savusavu

Methodist Church levy reduced

U-16 women's OFC squad named, three U-19 to boost squad

54 teams to do battle at schools basketball

PM emphasizes on closing education-employment gap

Highest level of accountability is vital: Chand

Decrease noted in crimes against women and children

FRCS begins VAT compliance campaign

Police sees 26% uptick in illicit drugs cases

Tropical Storm Idalia expected to hit Florida as hurricane

Bose Ko Viti gets underway

Acting COMPOL urges trust building

White Florida shooter who killed three Black victims bought guns legally

Three US Marines killed in aircraft crash

Fiji's win inspires Samoa

Brilliant Bol grabs gold for Dutch

Who is eliminated after three days?

PS emphasizes vigilance in civil service performance

Spanish soccer federation to meet over kiss scandal

MGM to come out stronger next year

Debate arises over reintroduction of corporal punishment

Rokobuli eyes for Gold in Pacific Games

Global inflation won’t affect remittances

France too strong for Wallabies

Late Vlahovic header rescues draw for Juventus against Bologna

Agriculture sector expansion for economic diversification

Klopp praises fired-up Nunez after Liverpool comeback victory

Barcelona fight back to win seven-goal thriller at Villarreal

Kane scores twice on league home debut as Bayern beat Augsburg 3-1

Fiji-Australia police collaboration strengthens regional stability

FCCC emphasizes caution in online shopping

Late Rodri winner fires Man City to top of table

Cash double helps Villa to 3-1 win at Burnley

Diplomacy Training educate participants on problem solving

Russia's military ties with Iran will withstand geopolitical pressure, RIA reports

Decrease in numbers in weightlifting trials

Japan says seawater radioactivity below limits near Fukushima

SODELPA appeals to PM over Japan’s nuclear wastewater plan

Flying Fijians in England: 26/8/23

FCCC uncovers 62 violations after recent VAT rate change

Utilizing rural school facilities: Vasu

DCE, Koula fire as Sea Eagles put Bulldogs to sword

High Court hands down 13-year sentence for rape

Jos Buttler leads Manchester Originals to eliminator win over Southern Brave

Singh hopeful to represent Fiji in Pacific Games

Met police investigating suspected data breach

Ukraine war: Fighter ace and two other pilots killed in mid-air crash

Fiji Beach Soccer wins third place

Racist gunman kills three black people in Florida store Published 1 hour ago

We played for Pasikali: Delailomaloma

Combined effort needed to tackle student truancy: Radrodro

Rapist sentenced to 15 years in jail

Badminton Secondary School Competition is back

FCCC warns against Pyramid Schemes

Huge blasts at Romania fuel station kill one and injure dozens

University pioneers climate action through tradition

Bow fire: Homes 'severely damaged' in east London blaze

An extraordinary victory

Usyk knocks out Dubois in round nine

Evacuation order lifted for West Maui

Trump raised $7.1 million since he was booked at Atlanta jail

Ireland survives Samoa scare

We had to take back the property of QVS: Waqa

Concerns rise as students caught in drug offenses

Cicia island farmers appeal for price parity

FTA highlights urgent need for action amid shortage of teachers

Calls for inclusive review of Fukushima water discharge

Soccer's ruling body FIFA suspends Spanish soccer chief over kiss

Roosters overcome loss of Manu to keep finals hopes alive

Walsh, Cobbo star as Brisbane push towards minor premiership

Reigning champs Spain open with emphatic win

USA erase double digit deficit to start off with a win

Samba style: Brazil get the party started with strong performance

Wolves grab late winner at Everton

Ward-Prowse scores as West HAM stun Brighton

Manchester United Rally from two down to beat 10 - man Forest

Arsenal 10 times better than last year

Historical win at Twickenham 

QVS back at the Deans helm

Labasa College wins first-ever Secondary School Soccer IDC title

PNG pulls out of OFC Men's Olympic Qualifiers

Xavier College defends Girls Open title

Storm all smiles as Coates bags three and Paps returns in win

Madagascar crush: 12 dead at island games' opening ceremony

Dawasamu takes Raluve U18 trophy

Fukushima: The fishy business of China's outrage over Japan's release

Pacific Islands a zone for peace and nuclear-free: Rabuka

RKS hold on to clinch U19 title

Concerns raised over changing weather impact

Navua upsets host

Girls Open final underway, nil-all at halftime

New children’s park opens

The science behind the Fukushima wastewater release

Most wanted terrorist killed, says Mozambique

MGM wins first Deans title

RKS is new Deans U16 winner

UN rights experts raise climate change concerns with Saudi Aramco

Keep our cool and play the game: Nasilasila

Navua battles Labasa in DFPL

PSC chair urges action on retaining civil servants

Ali condemns police intervention

FENC Fiji extends its focus to include disadvantaged families

Lautoka Central College creates history as new Under-15 champion

Daliconi villagers benefit from seawall

Dutch supreme court: Israeli military immune from prosecution in Netherlands

Sigatoka retains Raluve U16 title

Bodies and flight recorders recovered at Wagner boss Prigozhin's jet crash site

Marist bags two Deans titles

Denmark plans jail term for burning Quran in public

Majority of street dwellers identify as iTaukei

Labasa Sangam claims Under-17 title after 15 years

Malka Leifer: Israeli ex-principal jailed for sexually abusing Australian students

Marist crowned Deans U14 champion

South Africa thumps New Zealand in test match

Exciting day of football in the North

‘D’ day as schools look to create history

Fiji to pay more emphasis on beach soccer

England win will rank Fiji highest ever

Canada stun France in dominant fashion

Chinese embassy slams Japan's move to discharge nuclear wastewater

Cowboys sink Dolphins to keep finals dream alive

Fiji ranked average in literacy and numeracy

Take the carbon target seriously urges PM

Pochettino gets first Chelsea win with 3-0 defeat of Luton

Valanciunas, Lithuania reward traveling fans with a win

Consumer watchdog calls for stricter regulations

Police exclude political parties from protest march

Latvia lights out in impressive World Cup debut victory

Vucevic drops 27 to push Montenegro to a winning start

Warriors survive scare from Dragons to lock in top-four berth

Crooked House: Arson arrests in pub fire probe

'I struggle not knowing what the future holds' - Asylum backlog reaches record high

NGO Coalition challenge Japan’s Fukushima plan

Police exclude political parties from protest march

Deans final operations to run smoothly: Muamua

Labour denounces police action

Police beef up security at popular nightspots

Sam content with teams’ performance

HRADC condemns nuclear waste water discharge

Government addresses water issues in Kade village

Oceania Combine HPU ends on a high

Fukushima: Sushi lovers grab last bites as seafood ban hits Japan

Tahiti dashes Fiji’s hope

Defending U19 champion falls in semi-final

Plans to transition into new e-ticketing system soon

Northern U15 and U17 teams promising new champions

Wagner defied Putin and now its leader Prigozhin may be dead

What we know about Russia plane crash that reportedly killed Prigozhin

How Russia reacted after Prigozhin plane crash

QVS aims for 24th Deans title

Japan discharged Fukushima wastewater prematurely: Rabuka

Discussion underway on electronic ticketing system

Sewer overflow a challenge

Growing skills gap needs to be addressed: Chand

Fiji Rugby fulfils pay promise to Fijiana

Fiji's genuine hospitality reason tourists are coming

Do or die match for Fiji Beach Soccer

FEO launches 4-Year Work Plan for Inclusive Elections

Labasa College qualifies for semi-final after a decade

Putin breaks silence after Wagner boss Prigozhin's plane crashes

Tonga show big improvements in defeat to solomon Islands

Fijians unite against Japan's wastewater disposal

Fukushima wastewater released into the ocean, China bans all Japanese seafood

PIF prioritizes Fukushima issue: Puna

Fiji Rugby fulfils pay promise to Fijiana

Chandrayaan-3 rover rolls onto moon's surface as ecstatic India celebrates

Accident claims another life

Duo charged for alleged fraud

FIJI Water community grant applications now open

Record-breaking year for film and television industry

US officials see missile strike, other theories, behind crash of Prigozhin plane

PM calls for preparedness amid Fukushima wastewater concerns

Seven changes against England

Ministry plans to re-introduce chaplains

WAF not spared from climate change

Village wants help for water matter

Lawes to captain England for Fiji Test

Spanish federation chief to quit over kiss scandal - report

Deans Director calls for teams to minimize delay

Fiji set for Tahiti