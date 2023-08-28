Methodist Church welcomes Rev Dr Turagavou as President

Semisi Turagavou. [Source: Methodist Church In Fiji and Rotuma / Facebook]

The Methodist Church of Fiji and Rotuma has elected Reverend Dr. Semisi Turagavou as its next President.

Reverend Turagavou currently holds the General Secretary position within the church.

He will assume the role in 2024 as President, succeeding the current president, Reverend Ili Vunisuwai.

The election took place at Furnival Park in Suva during the Methodist Church conference.

This transition in leadership marks a significant chapter for the church as it continues its spiritual and community-focused endeavours.