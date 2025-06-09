Methodist Church conference commences in Suva

The 2025 Methodist Church of Fiji Conference opened today, putting the spotlight on the church’s role in governance, social issues and national development.

Church President Reverend Semisi Turagavou said the event would tackle key challenges facing the church and its impact on society.

Thousands of members from across Fiji are attending the annual conference to review governance structures, social engagement and strategies supporting community and national development.

Delegates aim to strengthen the church’s influence on Fiji’s social and moral landscape.

The conference is underway at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

