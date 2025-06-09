Mental health support critical in battle against NCDs

Ruci Sekitoga

Empower Pacific says mental health support is critical but often overlooked in Fiji’s fight against non-communicable diseases.

A representative from the organization in Labasa Ruci Sekitoga highlighted that many people living with NCDs such as diabetes and hypertension often struggle to accept their diagnosis, which can delay treatment and lifestyle changes.

She says through counselling and psychosocial support, Empower Pacific hopes to drive behavioral change, using therapies like cognitive behavioral therapy to help patients shift their mindset and embrace healthier lifestyles.

Article continues after advertisement

“A lot of times when they hear, they get scared of probably going through NCD screening because they fear what the diagnosis might be. So the role of our mental health counsellors is to try and empower these individuals and to assure them that they can do it.”

Sekitoga says the organization receives referrals from doctors, nurses, and divisional health offices, particularly for patients struggling to comply with medical advice. Underlying social issues, such as family conflict or domestic violence, are also sometimes identified as contributing factors to poor health.

“We also try to look at the underlying factors that are causing the hypertension. Probably, there is domestic violence or relationship and family issues that are happening at home that are causing this.”

Empower Pacific states that addressing both the medical and psychosocial challenges faced by patients is crucial to reducing the country’s NCD burden and helping Fijians lead healthier lives.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.