Meeting to discuss key factors in oral health

A 6th Pacific Island Chief Dental Officer meeting is currently underway in Suva to discuss the Global Oral Health Strategy and pave the way towards establishing a Global Oral Health Action Plan for the region.

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says some smaller island countries may have experienced various challenges, and this meeting aims to highlight those issues and find resolutions.

While speaking at the meeting yesterday, the President emphasized the importance of oral health for psychosocial dimensions such as self-confidence and the ability to socialize and work without pain and discomfort.

He adds that studies have shown that the link between oral diseases and general health is multifaceted and complex.

“Early detection of NCDs and oral diseases is essential, and interaction between dentists and physicians is necessary to optimize screening. The common risk factors require common coordinated preventive strategies between dentists and physicians. In particular, in tertiary prevention, health promotion measures should be coordinated among oral healthcare providers.”

The four-day meeting that concludes this weekend includes Pacific regional oral health professionals and experts.