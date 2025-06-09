MBHS, SGS lead medal race at halfway mark of day two

The race for top honours is heating up at the halfway stage of Day Two, with schools beginning to separate themselves on the unofficial medal tally.

In the boys division, Marist Brothers High School sits comfortably on top with an impressive 21 gold medals, 16 silver and 13 bronze, building a strong lead over the rest of the field.

Suva Grammar School follows in second place with 9 gold, 9 silver and 10 bronze medals, while Lomary Secondary School is third with 4 gold and 1 bronze.

Gospel High School and Nuku Secondary School round out the standings with a gold medal each, with Gospel also collecting 2 silver and 2 bronze.

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Meanwhile, in the girls division, Suva Grammar School is leading the way with 16 gold, 12 silver and 16 bronze medals.

St Joseph’s Secondary School remains close behind with 11 gold, 11 silver and 7 bronze, keeping the pressure on the leaders as the competition intensifies.

Lomary sits in third place with 3 gold and 6 silver, followed by Ratu Latianara College with 3 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze.

Yat Sen Secondary School completes the standings with 2 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze.

With more finals still to come, the race for top honours remains wide open as schools look to strengthen their medal counts heading into the final sessions of Day Two.

The competition is currently LIVE on FBC Sports.

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