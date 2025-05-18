Man in custody over Colo-i-Suva hit-and-run

[File Photo]

A man in his 30s is in custody for his alleged involvement in a suspected hit-and-run incident near Naisogo settlement in Colo-i-Suva yesterday morning.

His vehicle has also been seized for forensic testing.

Police say the victim, a man in his 30s, was found motionless near the settlement.

He was later conveyed to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation continues into this case.

