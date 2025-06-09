Man dies in Edinburgh Drive car crash

[file photo]

A man has died following a motor vehicle accident on Edinburgh Drive this afternoon.

Police say the driver lost control of his vehicle, which veered off the road and struck a lamp post.

Officers from the National Fire Authority and police worked to free the victim, who was taken to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

