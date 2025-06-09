Malimali’s judicial review ruling pushed to next week

[File Photo]

Former FICAC Commissioner Barbara Malimali’s judicial review ruling has been deferred to Monday.

The ruling was to be delivered this afternoon; however, according to Justice Dane Tuiqereqere, the ruling will now be delivered on Monday.

Justice Tuiqereqere says he has read the Commission of Inquiry report.

The High Court judge is also expected to deliver a ruling on the leave application.

This is in relation to a matter where Malimali and two other parties are challenging the findings of the COI report.

