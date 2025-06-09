Lynda aims to address disinformation through new portfolio

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Newly appointed Minister for Information Lynda Tabuya is determined to make sure every Fijian feels connected to their government through clear, honest, and timely communication.

Speaking to FBC News, Tabuya expressed gratitude for her new role, as she vows to deliver the services of the ministry beyond the urban communities.

“At the heart of good government is not just delivering services but making sure people know exactly what’s being done for them. That’s what I want to focus on, making sure no one misses out on important information, whether they’re in Suva, a remote village in Ra, or out in the maritime islands.”

Article continues after advertisement

Outlining her plans since coming into office, Tabuya says as of next month, she will be reviewing the work of the department, with aim to strengthen its ability to do more than just share news.

She aims to ensure the new, stand-alone Ministry will be a trusted source that can handle difficult situations like crisis communication, combating disinformation, and safeguarding important government information.

“This isn’t just about sending out press releases. We need to counter disinformation, manage crisis comms, and preserve government records, while making sure our people can access information effectively and lawfully.”

She also called on all ministries to work more closely together so that the same clear message reaches everyone, especially during a national crisis.

While acknowledging that the Ministry is starting with limited resources, Tabuya asked for the public’s understanding as they build a Ministry that can truly serve the people better.

Her goal is simple, and that is to ensure a government that listens and talks openly with every Fijian.







Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.