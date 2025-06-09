LTA warns reckless drivers

[file photo]

Three lives have been lost in a crash at Lomaloma, Seaqaqa, and the Land Transport Authority is warning drivers that reckless behaviour on the road will not be tolerated.

Police confirm the accident, which also left several people injured, was caused by reckless driving.

LTA Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa states drivers must take full responsibility when they are behind the wheel. He says reckless driving continues to rob families of loved ones and put entire communities at risk.

Article continues after advertisement

Rokosawa points out that speed limits, road markings and traffic rules are in place to protect lives, yet some motorists continue to ignore them.



LTA Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa

He warns that dangerous behaviour on Fiji’s roads will not be accepted.

The LTA and the Fiji Police Force have stepped up enforcement and are carrying out daily joint operations to ensure those who endanger lives are held accountable.

The authority is urging every Fijian drivers, passengers and pedestrians to play their part in keeping the nation’s roads safe.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.