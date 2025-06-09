LTA upskills staff and expands services

The Land Transport Authority is continuing its push to modernize transport services and improve accessibility across Fiji.

LTA Chair Lui Naisara says staff have been trained across 25 new functions, from data integration to frontline service delivery, enhancing efficiency and customer experience.

He states that over 90 percent of customer service officers have benefited from live demonstrations and hands-on training.

Naisara says the training program reflects LTA’s ongoing efforts to expand services for the country’s 240,000 registered vehicle owners, 3,000 licensed drivers, and growing number of e-service customers, ensuring both urban and remote communities are served effectively.

“That alone is still small in terms of those who are well-registered vehicles in Fiji. To the greater Fijian communities and customers, both living locally and abroad, we have launched release one out of the eight releases which will span from the year 2025 to 2027.”

Naisara also acknowledged the role of major vendors from Australia, in supporting the development and implementation of the new systems.

