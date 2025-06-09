LTA lifts eight-year taxi permit freeze

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

The Land Transport Authority has lifted the freeze on Licensed Taxi (LT) permits and announced a major overhaul of the taxi industry.

The permit freeze, imposed in 2018, allowed the government to review regulatory gaps and improve oversight within the sector.

LTA says the taxi barrel draw and open rank systems will now be scrapped, with operators instead assigned to designated taxi bases and stands under a new framework.

Chief Executive Officer Irimaia Rokosawa says the new system aims to create a more organised, transparent and sustainable taxi industry.

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Applications for new taxi permits will open on 8th April 2026, following a preparation period for applicants to gather the required documents.

Priority will be given to individuals with an annual household income of $30,000 or below, and permits will now be issued only to individuals, not companies.

The rollout will begin in rural areas, where transport services are often limited.

Existing taxi operators have until 30th September 2027 to transition to the new base and stand system.

LTA is also warning the public to beware of scammers claiming they can secure taxi permits for cash, stressing that all applications must go through official LTA channels.

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