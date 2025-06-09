LTA enforces zero-tolerance drug policy for PSV

The Land Transport Authority has issued a stern warning to Public Service Vehicle operators and drivers, declaring a zero-tolerance stance on illicit drug use in the industry.

This follows concerns raised by the Lautoka Zone Taxi Association about factors contributing to drug use among drivers, including long hours and financial pressures.

LTA CEO Irimaia Rokosawa emphasized that such challenges do not excuse illegal behavior that endangers passengers and road users. And can result to license suspension or permit cancellation.

Between January and October 2025, LTA conducted 559 showcause proceedings, with 15 involving PSV drivers resulting in 11 suspensions and four cancellations.

Rokosawa reminded permit holders that renewals due on 27 November will factor in compliance history, including drug-related offenses.

He also confirmed that random drug testing regulations are being finalized, with enforcement to be carried out in collaboration with the Fiji Police Force.

Disappointed by the Lautoka Zone Taxi Association’s failure to report concerns directly, Rokosawa urged all stakeholders to use official channels and help identify offenders.

