LTA calls road users to be extra cautious

Road users are being urged to extra vigilant and take necessary precautions while travelling especially with heavy rain and fash flood warning already in place.

This has been highlighted by the Land Transport Authority in a statement released earlier today.

LTA Chief Executive Irimaia Rokowasa emphasized that the prevailing heavy rain demands high level of responsibility and caution from every road user, as adverse weather significantly increase the potential of road accidents.

Rokowasa said drivers have a critical role to play in preventing crashes during wet weather periods.

“Motorists are advised to adjust their driving behaviour to suit the conditions by reducing speed, increasing following distances, and avoiding sudden braking or sharp turns that can lead to loss of control on wet and slippery roads. Drivers should ensure that their headlights are switched on during heavy rain and that windscreen wipers, tyres, brakes, and lights are in good working condition before commencing any journey.”

Chief Executive Rokowasa further is advising drivers to be alert at all times, particularly when travelling through areas prone to flooding, landslips, falling debris, etc.

“Never attempt to drive through flooded roads, as water depth can be difficult to judge and fast-flowing water can easily sweep vehicles off the road. If visibility becomes poor or conditions worsen, motorists are urged to slow down or safely pull over and wait until it is safe to continue. Reduced visibility, waterlogged surfaces and the possibility of flash flooding mean that even familiar routes can quickly become dangerous.”

Additionally, the Fiji Meteorological Service has also announced that a low-pressure system continues to affect the country, triggering persistent heavy rain, thunderstorms, possible flash floods in low-lying and flood prone areas.

