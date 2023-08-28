LQBTQ issue arises at Church conference

Communication General Secretary Reverend Wilfred Regunamada

The issue surrounding discrimination against LGBTQ people and same-sex marriage was brought up at the Methodist Church of Fiji Annual Conference underway in Suva.

Communication General Secretary Reverend Wilfred Regunamada says their churches overseas brought up the matter.

Reverend Regunamada says they include the Uniting Church in Australia, the United Methodist Church in the United States, the United Kingdom Methodist Church, and the California Nevada Church.

He says discussion on LGBTQ has been an ongoing issue, especially after it has been accepted in certain countries and in the traditional mindset of being a Fijian.

Reverend Regunamada says that as a result, a few Fijians from the diaspora have opted to start their own church overseas based on their biblical beliefs, upbringing, and the church’s current position on the issue in Fiji.

However, he says the Methodist Church’s stand remains that everyone is treated equally despite being LGBTQ, divorcees, or drunkards.

The Methodist role will continue to change lives for Christ.

The agenda will include a wider discussion among members about finding a solution to move forward during the conference.