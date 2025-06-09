Local workers thrive through employment initiative by Divine farm

Divine Farm’s booming piggery venture in Fiji is not just about producing pork; it’s about creating jobs, building skills, and empowering local communities.

The company currently employs 12 workers, including three permanent workers and nine project-based laborers, all drawn from nearby communities.

Divine Farm Director, Emosi Koroitamana, says that they are rejecting the trend of importing foreign labor, ensuring that rural Fijians benefit directly from agricultural investments.

The farm provides hands-on training and a supportive work environment, encouraging young people to see agriculture as a viable and rewarding career path.

“So our engagement to our staff is not only on the work environment. So whatever social needs we do have, we try and assist.We talk about empowering locals. There are some successful ones now venturing into piggery farming. Maybe just on how, when you are starting a company.”

Koroitamana made it clear that their mission is rooted in community development, with workers seen as partners in progress rather than just employees.

DFHC group Director Sitiveni Kalou says the company is supporting youth engagement in society.

The company is dedicated to empowering communities, whether it’s helping them grow their businesses or thrive on the playground.

