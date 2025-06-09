Local Government Ministry accelerates key infrastructure projects

Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa says the Ministry is prioritizing several key infrastructure projects, including a major market complex and a bus station, with construction expected to accelerate in the coming financial year.

Speaking on ongoing municipal developments, Nalumisa confirmed that while the Ministry currently has no active projects at the municipal level, tenders have been issued for a significant initiative. Among the highlighted projects is the Naboro Passenger Terminal, slated for official opening next week.

He also pointed to the ongoing informal settlement upgrading project, carried out in partnership with the Ministry of Housing.

“It’s a very important project, closely monitored with the two departments, as well as the Ministry of Housing, and we’re also looking at converting or declaring now as a town, that’s one of my big responsibilities right now, hopefully something will be announced on that particular aspect.”

Other Ministry efforts include reopening government parking areas, minor upgrades to markets across Fiji, and plans to declare new town status, all aimed at improving municipal services and supporting local communities.

