Let’s not forget May 19, 2000 says Ali

Fiji Women’s Crisis Center Coordinator Shamima Ali has called on Fijians to ensure the events of the 2000 coup are never repeated.

She says the events of May 19, 2000, must not be forgotten.

Ali stresses that Fiji’s history, whether it’s 1987, 2000, or 2006, should be passed down to future generations.

The FWCC Coordinator says the 2000 coup was one of the darkest periods in Fiji’s history.

“People suffered a lot. We ourselves talked to people in Vanua Levu, and people who were affected, and their stories are chilling.”

Ali says that after the coup led by George Speight, there was a state of disorder in the country.

She urges young people to denounce such actions and calls on those in power to ensure that history does not repeat itself.

