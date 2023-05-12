Learn from history and move forward: Dr Lalabalavu

The steamer that the Indentured labourers were put into steam before isolation on Nukulau Island.

Nukulau Island stands as a major monument in the history of Girmityas in Fiji.

The indentured labourers were brought to the island to be quarantined, as many got infected with illnesses and diseases during their long voyage to Fiji.

In light of the National Girmit Day celebrations, Minister for Health Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu commissioned new billboards and ecotourism on the island.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Lalabalavu says the Girmityas played a vital role in the development of Fiji, and it is important to learn from their hardships.

He says it is imperative to learn from history and move forward with the positives.