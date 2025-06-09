Leaders discuss fuel supply concerns

[ Source: Fiji Government / Facebook ]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka held talks with his New Zealand counterpart, Christopher Luxon to discuss pressing regional and global developments.

Rabuka says in his phone call to Luxon, the discussions centered on the global fuel supply situation arising from the ongoing crisis in Iran, which continues to disrupt international oil markets and place pressure on fuel prices worldwide.

He says they acknowledged the significant implications for Pacific economies, where fluctuations in fuel prices directly affect the cost of living and economic stability.

The leaders reaffirmed the importance of close cooperation and coordination between Fiji and New Zealand to ensure stability in fuel supply and to mitigate the effects of the evolving situation across the region.

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Rabuka described the discussion as constructive and expressed appreciation for New Zealand’s ongoing partnership, adding that both leaders remain committed to working together to address shared challenges.