Lautoka launches first Voluntary Local Review to drive sustainable growth

Lautoka City Council has taken a major step toward sustainability and climate resilience with the launch of its first-ever Voluntary Local Review (VLR) Report, making it only the second city in Fiji and the Pacific to do so after Suva.

Head of Service for the Lautoka City Council, Shalend Singh, says the report serves as a roadmap for the city’s development by aligning local initiatives with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“The objective of the VLR project is to empower cities like Lautoka to create more inclusive, resilient, and sustainable communities by effectively integrating the SDGs”

The report highlights Lautoka’s progress across nine of the 17 SDGs, focusing on areas such as good health and well-being, clean water and sanitation, gender equality, climate action, and sustainable cities and communities.

Singh said the VLR process was the result of more than a year of stakeholder consultations involving key agencies such as the Water Authority of Fiji, Ministry of Health, Fiji Police, and the Chamber of Commerce.

He emphasized that the Council cannot work in isolation and that partnerships are essential to achieving meaningful outcomes.

“We recognize that some actions may be beyond the Council’s scope, which is why collaboration with government agencies, NGOs, and the community is crucial to realizing the dream of a sustainable city”

He adds that the journey toward sustainability is ongoing, and the city’s success depends on maintaining strong partnerships and community involvement.

