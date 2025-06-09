Land buyback a voluntary deal, says Vosarogo

Minister for Lands Filimoni Vosarogo has dismissed claims that the iTaukei Land Buyback scheme is a government handout.

Speaking in Parliament, Vosarogo said the scheme is a voluntary arrangement between willing buyers and sellers.

“I’m aware, Honourable Speaker, that there are some who… are spreading assumptions and outright lies that it is a government-sponsored land grant. Far from it.”

Article continues after advertisement

He stressed that freehold land can only be sold with the owner’s consent, respecting their legal rights.

Vosarogo says the initiative aims to help iTaukei communities reclaim customary ownership, with government facilitation and financial assistance.







Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.