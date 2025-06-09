Labasa market running out of space

[file photo]

The Labasa Market continues to face challenges of space shortages and congestion, an issue that affects both vendors and farmers every weekend.

With more than 1,000 vendors crowding the market on Saturdays, many are forced to sell their produce in the parking lot and along the roadside.

President of the Labasa Market Vendors and Farmers Association, Waisea Makulau, says the urgent need for a larger market facility cannot be ignored any longer.

“This is commonly on Saturday, where we have to be crowded up at the car park, even on the roadside. It’s not only an issue for vendors but also a risk to women and everyone that are seated out there. Even the tents are not enough, we have to tie up bed sheets or tarpaulin”

Labasa Special Administrator, Samuela Ligairi, says the council is aware of the Saturday market issue, and plans are in place to ease the burden.

“Council has a plan to address this issue, like a farmer’s shed, and we have initiated to have another 180 stalls in it, which we need to act on now. Actually, we have done half of the tables we need to restructure another 100 tables so that those seated at the roadside on Saturdays can be catered to within that farmer’s shed space”

Currently, Labasa Market has around 900 registered members, with an additional 300 to 400 casual vendors joining on Fridays and Saturdays, bringing the total to about 1,340 vendors.

Meanwhile, the Labasa Town Council says it is committed to a second round of feasibility studies for a possible relocation of the bus stand and extension of the market, though this remains a long-term plan.

