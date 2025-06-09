Labasa hospital retains festival double crowns

For the second year in a row, Labasa Divisional Hospital has claimed both major titles at the Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North.

Intern nurse Zeenia Mohammed was crowned Miss Charity and the new Miss Friendly North Queen in front of a packed Subrail Park.

She dedicated her victory to the Labasa Hospital and Sangam Nursing family, acknowledging their unwavering support.

Mohammed also pledged to continue her advocacy on HIV awareness and education, stressing it as a current threat in Fiji.

The first runner-up title went to Miss Island Accommodation, Peggy Ravusivo, who also scooped Miss Best Talent, Miss Personality, and Miss Best Sarong.

Meanwhile, Miss Northern Civil Services, Zureen Zahaan, was named Second Runner-Up and also walked away with the Miss Photogenic award.

