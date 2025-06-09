Krishan’s homecoming lifts Bula FC

Bula FC head coach Stephane Auvary says Roy Krishna’s addition to the side will benefit not only the club, but also aspiring Fijian footballers who look up to him.

Auvary says Krishna’s decision to answer the call-up has resonated deeply within the squad, particularly among local players, as he chose to represent his country over lucrative overseas opportunities.

He believes Krishna’s commitment will inspire the next generation of national representatives and help pave the way for the growth of professional football in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

“The fact that he’s from here, he knows the culture, he could share a lot of experience with the players as they all look up to him. And I believe he still has a lot left in him. He’s addition is good for Bula FC, but is also good for the national team for the coming years and objective we have.”

Auvary adds that Krishna’s experience competing at the highest level of the game, combined with his understanding of local football, will be invaluable to the team.

The OFC Pro League is set to kick off later this month.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.