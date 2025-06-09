Koya criticizes govt’s economic management, Immanuel rebuts

Opposition MP Faiyaz Koya

Opposition MP Faiyaz Koya has accused the Coalition Government of weakening Fiji’s once-strong economic foundation, saying indecision and inconsistency have led to regression, rising costs, and declining investor confidence.

Speaking during his end-of-week statement in Parliament, Koya said the government inherited a nation with “firm economic foundations” in 2022, but now ordinary Fijians are struggling to make ends meet.

He says the cost of living has soared and national unity has become more fragile, accusing the government of spending more time “blaming the past” than solving real problems.

Koya says the government needs to focus on good governance, respect for institutions, and listening to the people, warning that Fiji cannot afford a government that governs through trial and error.

Koya further argued that the economy’s rebound relies heavily on tourism, describing it as the one thing keeping the country afloat.

He also stressed that judicial independence is vital for investor confidence, calling it an economic and social stabiliser.

“For all their talk about change and people first, the coalition has actually failed to deliver any coherent economic plan. The policies lack direction, there is a lack of unity, and the decisions, or lack thereof, have actually created uncertainty that hurts businesses and investors alike.”

In response, Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel dismissed Koya’s claims as hot air and full of lies, saying the Coalition Government has made strong progress in rebuilding confidence and restoring economic stability.

Immanuel said the government inherited an economy weakened by years of “reckless management and borrowing,” but has since reduced debt-to-GDP from 90% to under 80%, while maintaining record foreign reserves and liquidity.

“Everything negative. Nothing positive. You talked about foundation shaking. Just look at the Fijian First Party. (13:39) It started with 26, now with how many? 11? Very soon it’s going to go down to probably nine or seven. Don’t talk about shaking. And then you talk about regression, cost of living, struggling. But you don’t have any data. He doesn’t have any data to give us. Madam Speaker, there’s a lot of generalisation coming from that side.”

Immanuel highlighted that inflation has been in negative territory for nine consecutive months, and pointed to record tourism levels, a $6.1 billion investment pipeline, and consecutive years of economic growth as signs of recovery.

He adds that Fiji is now building the conditions for inclusive growth that benefits all Fijians, not just a few.

