Koya confirmed as Registered Officer for FijiFirst

FijiFirst member, Faiyaz Koya [File Photo]

The Acting Registrar of Political Parties, Ana Mataiciwa, has confirmed FijiFirst member, Faiyaz Koya as the Registered Officer of the party.

Mataiciwa confirmed that the Fijian Elections Office received an application today to substitute Faiyaz Koya as the registered officer.

She says they have received the application and are satisfied given the application’s compliance with Section 11(2) of the Political Parties Act.

She says the application has complied with the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding, and Disclosures) Act 2013.