Korea DPR win record third title

[Source: FIFA Women's World Cup/Twitter]

In a commanding display, Korea DPR secured their place in history with a 1-0 triumph over Japan in the final of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup™ in Bogotá.

Led by 17-year-old sensation Choe Il-son, the North Koreans dominated the match from start to finish, earning their third championship and joining the ranks of Germany and the USA as the only nations to win the tournament three times.

For weeks, Korea DPR’s rise to glory seemed inevitable. Their relentless energy and discipline saw them brush aside tournament heavyweights, with victories over the Netherlands, 10-time South American champions Brazil, and record titleholders USA, before ultimately dismantling 2018 champions Japan in the final.

Article continues after advertisement

At Bogotá’s Estadio El Campin, Japan found themselves suffocated by Korea’s intense pressure and fluid movement. Ri Song-ho’s squad overwhelmed their opponents with surgical counter-attacks and impeccable finishing. Choe Il-son, the tournament’s Adidas Golden Boot winner, was at the heart of Korea’s dominance. In just the fifth minute, she forced a sharp save from Japan’s Akane Okuma, before scoring the decisive goal at the 15-minute mark with a breathtaking solo effort.

Choe picked up the ball on Japan’s left flank, effortlessly glided past Rio Sasaki, danced through the defense, and unleashed a precise shot that slipped through a wall of defenders, deflecting off Uno Shiragaki’s head before finding the back of the net. It was a moment of brilliance that cemented her status as the tournament’s standout player.

Japan’s attempts to break through Korea’s suffocating press were met with frustration. The Young Nadeshiko were reduced to speculative long-range shots, none of which troubled Korea’s goalkeeper, Chae Un-gyong. Japan’s only shot on target came in the 82nd minute, a tame effort from Shinomi Koyama that posed no threat.

As the final whistle blew, Korea DPR celebrated a victory that seemed destined from the outset, marking their third FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup title. This team, perhaps one of the finest the tournament has ever seen, etched its name in history as the dominant force in Colombia 2024.