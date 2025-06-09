Kiran warns against rising hate speech

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran, has addressed incidents of temple sacrilege, describing them as petty crimes that reflect a decline in values rather than organized political attacks.

She says the worrying trend goes beyond vandalism, pointing to growing hatred and anger across ethnic and religious lines.

Kiran revealed that the Ministry is working with the Online Safety Commission to curb hate speech, but stressed that the commission’s powers are currently limited.

“You say Assalaam-Alaikumyou say Om Shanti, and peace comes first within. If people are at peace with themselves, they will not be pushing this hate on others, and it is an entire community and a family issue that we need to think through to be able to give respect to other people, other faith, but also our environment, look at the pollution. So it really comes back to the values.”

The Minister added that much of the anger expressed publicly is a reflection of people’s own struggles, urging them to seek help instead of spreading hate.

She emphasized that no religion promotes hate, noting that all faiths are rooted in teachings of peace.

Kiran stressed that addressing sacrilege, hate speech, and petty crime must start with values taught at home and reinforced by communities, calling for respect not only for other faiths and ethnicities but also for the environment.

