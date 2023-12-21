KC argues for release of Kim and other directors

King’s Counsel Simon Ower has again highlighted the reasons for the immediate release of Grace Road Fiji Director Daniel Kim and other company directors.

This was done today at the Tagimocia Court by Ower in his submission of the detention or removal of Kim and other directors.

Ower states that, with a stay application already granted for his clients, any further detention served no purpose.

Article continues after advertisement

According to Ower’s submission, the constitution explicitly mandates that an individual’s liberty should only be restricted for the purpose of expulsion, extradition, or other lawful removal.

He emphasizes that in light of the stay order, the original intent of detention becomes null and void, warranting the immediate release of Kim and fellow director Jinsook Yoon.

Ower made a point to underline that, to the knowledge of the Fijian community, there has never been any suggestion that the detained individuals pose a threat or risk to Fiji.

The legal counsel argues that not only would the state suffer no prejudice from releasing Kim and Yoon, but it would also result in cost savings associated with their continued detention.

Additionally, Ower told the court that Yoon, as the fifth applicant, could be transported to Vanuatu, being a citizen with a valid Vanuatu passport.

He referenced confirmation from the Vanuatu Government, particularly the Home Affairs Minister, supporting this claim.

The Solicitor General Ropate Green is expected to deliver their submissions, adding another layer to this ongoing legal saga.