Justice Bull allows journalists to give evidence

[Photo: NIKHIL AIYUSH KUMAR]

Acting Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Commissioner Lavi Rokoika objected to two journalists taking the stand to give evidence in the stay application hearing of two former Deputy Prime Ministers.

The joint stay application for former Deputy Prime Ministers Manoa Kamikamica and Professor Biman Prasad is currently being heard at the Suva High Court before Justice Siainiu Fa’alogo Bull.

Rokoika objected to the applicants calling journalists Lavenia Lativerata from MaiTV and Jake Wise from the Fiji Times to give evidence on the grounds of relevance.

She told the court that their evidence would not meet the threshold of proving that a fair trial cannot be held, or that there is egregious conduct amounting to an abuse of process.

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She stated that the move was nothing less than an attempt to embarrass her and asked the court not to grant leave to call the journalists.

King’s Counsel Martin Daubney stated that calling the two witnesses was relevant and that this fact was not a surprise to the respondents.

The KC told the court that the journalist from MaiTV conducted an audio interview with Rokoika about her acting appointment, and the journalist from the Fiji Times interviewed Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka about the said FICAC appointment – both of which are directly relevant to the central argument regarding Rokoika’s appointment.

Daubney informed the court that their evidence is relevant because the respondents made it relevant.

He told the court that in her submissions, Rokoika relied on the de facto doctrine, claiming she did not know her appointment was unlawful and that this should not disqualify her from the work she has done so far.

Daubney argued that her invocation of this doctrine was unlawful because she was aware of the appointment’s unlawfulness but remained in the role.

Justice Bull ruled that the evidence from the journalists was relevant and allowed them to give evidence.

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