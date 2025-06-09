Investment Fiji elected Oceania director on global investment body

Investment Fiji has been elected as the Oceania Regional Director on the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) Steering Committee for the 2025–2027.

The election comes as a milestone that places Fiji firmly on the global investment map.

The appointment grants Fiji a seat on WAIPA’s Global Steering Committee, the international body responsible for guiding global investment promotion strategies and priorities.

Investment Fiji says the new role will give the country a stronger voice in shaping regional and international investment agendas, supporting economic growth and collaboration across the Pacific.

As part of its new responsibilities, Investment Fiji will contribute to global discussions on investment policy and promotion, ensuring that the Pacific’s perspective is represented.

The national investment agency will also access global best practices and networks aimed at promoting sustainable growth and job creation.

The position further highlights Fiji’s emergence as a regional investment hub and preferred business destination, working with partners across Oceania to strengthen trade and investment ties in Fiji and the region

In a statement from WAIPA, the organisations Executive Director and Chief Executive Ismail Ersahin congratulated the appointees emphasizing a shared vision to promote sustainable investment and economic diversification.

“Under KDIPA’s leadership, we look forward to building on our mission to strengthen the global community IPAs, enhance cooperation across regions and ensure IPAs are equipped to attract sustainable and impactful investment.”

Investment Fiji further adds that it looks forward to leveraging the opportunity to attract more international investors and create broader economic benefits for Fiji and the wider region.

