Investigation into bullet casing stalled by shared lockers

The investigation into an empty bullet casing found on a Fiji Airways flight has faced challenges due to shared overhead lockers, making it difficult to identify who placed the item on board.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka told Parliament the casing was discovered on April 7th inside overhead locker 38G on flight FJ910, which had arrived in Nadi from Sydney and was preparing to continue to Los Angeles.

Gavoka says the flight had operated three legs that day: Dallas to Nadi, Fiji to Sydney, and Sydney back to Fiji.

He adds that the casing was found during a routine security search before passengers boarded for the next leg.

Gavoka states that the Fiji Police Force was immediately notified and conducted an initial investigation, followed by a secondary aircraft search.

“The investigation considered several scenarios, including identifying the passenger seated in seat 38G on the Sydney-Fiji leg. However, as honorable members would appreciate, overhead compartments are shared and are not restricted to the passengers seated directly beneath them.”

Gavoka says the Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji took over the investigation and sought further details from Fiji Airways, which coordinated with its stations in Dallas and Sydney.

He adds that despite efforts, the investigation has not conclusively determined how the casing ended up on board.

Gavoka reassures the public that the casing was neutralized as a threat once discovered and highlighted that Fiji’s security protocols are effective.

He also states that Fiji Airways has since enhanced its quality control measures across its network, particularly at international departure points.

