Insideout gears for Australian tour

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji’s admired band, INSIDEOUT, is heading to Australia for their biggest international tour to date, with scheduled performances in Perth, Cairns, Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne from next week

This marks a significant step in the band’s journey in their pursuit of taking live Fijian music to the world.

INSIDEOUT, since its inception, has steadily evolved into one of Fiji’s most recognizable bands.

Article continues after advertisement

The band is preparing to connect with Australian audiences through a series of performances that promise both cultural tones and high-energy entertainment.



[Source: Supplied]

Known for their signature mix of contemporary rhythms and traditional instruments like the lali, the band has built a reputation for powerful performances rooted in Pacific identity, youth empowerment, and unity.

Band member Tim says that this tour is proof that hard work and belief in your roots can take you places, highlighting the group’s goal to inspire young creatives across the region.

While no official collaborations are planned for this leg, INSIDEOUT will be joined onstage by artists from Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands, a move that reinforces their commitment to showcasing regional talent and cultural exchange.



[Source: Supplied]

For band member Mesa, touring internationally brings both excitement and challenges.

With demand for Pacific music rising globally, INSIDEOUT’s Australia tour is part of a broader wave of island artists stepping into the spotlight. And the band isn’t taking the opportunity lightly.

When asked what he’s most looking forward to, bandmate KUKI didn’t hesitate: “Meeting our fans and trying new food.”

INSIDEOUT’s upcoming shows promise an unforgettable performance and a powerful message: Pacific voices belong on the world stage, and they’re just getting started.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.