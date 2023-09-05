Inflation may increase: RBF

Inflation is expected to increase.

This has been revealed in the Reserve Bank of Fiji’s August Economic Review.

RBF says this as tax changes announced in the national budget take effect coupled with the recent upturn in global food and fuel prices.

It says the average annual inflation rate in the first seven months of this year stood at 1.3 percent.

It says inflation was mostly driven by higher food prices, which more than offset the lower kava and fuel prices.