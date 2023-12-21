Inclusive transportation needed

The Ministry of Social Protection says transportation problems continue to be faced by persons with disabilities in urban and remote areas.

Assistant Minister Sashi Kiran notes that the current transport industry needs reform, as those with disabilities in rural areas often have to spend more money on transportation daily to fulfil their work commitments.

Kiran raises concerns over the high fares borne by these individuals and calls for accessible bus services.

“It takes them $70 to $100 one way to come into town to hire a carrier. It’s not affordable. And because of that, many of the people living with disabilities are not able to get medical access and things like that.”

Kiran states that for the bus industry to reconsider the design of their buses and work towards making them more disability-friendly in the future.

“When we are buying buses, as a nation, we need to think through how much our steps can be lowered or what are the mechanisms where we can actually have people with difficulties get on a bus.”

While acknowledging the progress made by certain supermarkets and municipalities in creating disability-friendly access, the Ministry of Social Protection calls for more organizations to adopt similar measures.