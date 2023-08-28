Improving accessibility for elderly citizens: Kiran

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Assistant Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Sashi Kiran is urging businesses, transport entities, financial institutions and service providers to strengthen their efforts towards improving accessibility for pensioners and the elderly.

Speaking at the annual general meeting of the Fiji Pensioners’ Association, Kiran has highlighted the pressing need for better access to public transport, emphasizing the importance of features such as lowered steps and designated seating arrangements.

Kiran also noted the concerns raised by the elderly community, particularly regarding the provision of seating spaces and personnel assistance tailored to their needs at banks and medical facilities.

The call, she says is aimed at minimizing their waiting times in long queues, thus enhancing their overall experience.

Kiran stressed the significance of offering elderly individuals access to parking facilities and priority services within the retail and service sectors.

The Assistant Minister advocated for a holistic approach, suggesting that as part of developmental initiatives, it is imperative to cultivate an understanding of the aging process.

She states that it is important to prioritize the needs of the elderly population and to create an inclusive environment that caters to individuals of all ages.

Kiran adds that this collective effort is not only a matter of respect and gratitude towards the elderly but also a vital step towards safeguarding their rights and well-being, thereby enabling them to lead lives marked by dignity.

The Fiji Pensioners’ Association has 400 members.