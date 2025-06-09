Immigration Probes Alleged Foreign Worker Abuse

[File Photo]

Immigration Minister Viliame Naupoto has confirmed that a team is investigating a viral video allegedly showing an immigration agent abusing a foreign worker.

The video, which surfaced on a Facebook forum, has sparked widespread public concern regarding the illegal recruitment of foreign nationals in Fiji.

The Immigration Minister warns such incidents will be thoroughly investigated.

“We have a team from the West and a team from Suva that is currently investigating and also the two companies that are involved. But you are not allowed to work when you are on a tourist visa.”

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Naupoto reiterated that it is illegal for companies to employ foreign nationals who do not have the required permit.

“It is not allowed. So you cannot employ people who are on a tourist visa. People who are employed should have a necessary work permit issued by us.”

Naupoto has urged private sector companies to refrain from hiring illegal workers and to ensure that foreign workers are treated fairly and not subjected to exploitation.

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